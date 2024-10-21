The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-18 in Week 7. The Super Bowl rematch was not the instant classic that February's matchup was, but Patrick Mahomes still came out on top. With the win, the Chiefs moved to 6-0 for the first time in Mahomes' career, according to the NFL.

With three Super Bowls, two MVPs, and 80 regular season wins in 102 games, there is no shortage of great accomplishments in Mahomes' career. This is the furthest he has brought the Chiefs into the season without losing a game. That is particularly impressive given how last season ended. They won their final two games of the regular season, all four playoff games, and now another six in a row.

The Chiefs have ripped off these wins without the vintage version of their offense. They struggled in the red zone and Mahomes threw two more interceptions on Sunday, but they still won. Steve Spagnuolo and the defense dominated this game and have dominated all season long. If they can combine the vintage Mahomes attack with this defense, the 1972 Dolphins might want to watch out.

Mahomes and the offense have not been perfect but they have done enough to win each of these games. They should be able to continue that with their upcoming schedule.

Chiefs can continue to roll through the 2024 season

The Chiefs have beaten some solid teams on their way to this 6-0 record. The Niners are still NFC contenders, the Ravens have barely lost since Week 1, and the Chargers are over .500. Their upcoming schedule is a mix of winnable games and big AFC matchups that will determine how things shake out in January.

The Las Vegas Raiders stand in the way of win number 13. They went back to Gardner Minshew on Sunday after Aidan O'Connell injured his thumb early in the contest. Vegas lost to the Rams despite Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua still being on the shelf. After Vegas, a Monday night battle with the Buccaneers awaits. While their offense will be a tough challenge, they should be able to score in that game.

The Broncos and the Bills finish off the next four games for the Chiefs. While the Chiefs should beat both of these teams on paper, they will provide unique matchups for their defense. Bo Nix has found his running legs recently and Josh Allen is one of the best running quarterbacks in the game. They allowed 122 rushing yards to Lamar Jackson in Week 1, so that part of their game must improve.