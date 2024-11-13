The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kansas City is 9-0 while Buffalo is 8-2, so the game projects to be quite competitive. However, will Patrick Mahomes play in the game?

The Chiefs star quarterback is on the injury report due to ankle and hip concerns, per NFL.com. The good news, though, is that Mahomes was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

The Chiefs have other injuries to monitor as running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive end Charles Omenihu were also listed on the NFL injury report. All three players were reportedly limited in practice.

The Chiefs are playing at a high level in 2024. They have yet to lose a game and look like a serious contender to win the Super Bowl once again. In fact, the Chiefs could even go undefeated throughout the season.

Patrick Mahomes was dealing with injury concerns heading into Week 10 but the Chiefs still found a way to defeat the Denver Broncos. Although, the Broncos made things interesting. The Chiefs narrowly escaped with a 16-14 victory. It certainly was not Kansas City's best game in 2024 but they still took care of business.

Defeating the Bills, however, will prove to be a difficult task. Buffalo will also have home field advantage, something that will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game. Nevertheless, counting the Chiefs out is always a risky thing to do.

Mahomes' injury status will be worth closely monitoring ahead of Sunday's game. At the moment, though, there seems to be a good opportunity of the QB playing against the Bills. The team will continue to provide updates throughout the week leading into Sunday's contest.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Bills game is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST in Buffalo as the Bills look to upset the undefeated Chiefs.