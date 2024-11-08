While the Kansas City Chiefs came away with an overtime win in Week 9 to remain undefeated, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled with an ankle injury late in the game. Mahomes remained on the field but gave a lot of reason for worry, making his status the team's top headline ahead of Week 10.

However, despite the poor optics of Mahomes' condition on Monday Night Football, head coach Andy Reid assured the media that his quarterback would be ready for Week 10, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor. Reid said that Mahomes did not “miss anything” and has “done a good job” in practice.

Regardles of his hobbled condition, Mahomes recorded his best game of the year in the win. The 29-year-old notched 291 passing yards to go with a season-high three touchdowns. He also avoided throwing an interception for the first time on the year.

Mahomes' best game of the year uncoincidentally came along with DeAndre Hopkins' best performance since being traded to the team. The veteran wideout caught eight of his nine targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns. The game was Hopkins' first multi-touchdown performance since Week 8 of the 2023 season.

Chiefs look to remain undefeated in Week 10

Despite losing multiple key players to injury and a bevvy of controversial game endings, the Chiefs have not lost a game in nearly one full calendar year. Returning to divisional play in Week 10, Kansas City will look to remain unbeaten against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes is not listed as questionable, suggesting that his Week 9 ankle issue was merely a minor scare. The Chiefs will need their full offensive weaponry against the Broncos defense allowing just 20 points per game during the first half of the season.

Denver is a surprising 5-4 midway through the year but is coming off a lopsided 41-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Their offense failed to get going, putting up just 319 total yards and one touchdown on a trick play from wideout Courtland Sutton.