Patrick Mahomes got them hyped.

Patrick Mahomes knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. After all, he's led the Kansas City Chiefs to two NFL titles, so when he speaks about winning games, everyone in the locker room listens. That was the case for the reigning Super Bowl champions Sunday night when Mahomes gave Kansas City's stop unit the motivation it needed to get the job done in the fourth quarter versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' attack.

“Through three quarters offensively, we were moving the ball up and down the field,” Mahomes said after the game (h/t Bobby Kownac of NFL.com). “But we got shut down in the fourth quarter. I went over to the defense, and I told them. I said, ‘Y'all shut it down, and we'll win this football game. We'll go to the AFC Championship Game.' And they did.”

The Chiefs silenced Buffalo in the fourth period, as the Bills laid an egg in that frame. Meanwhile, Kansas City got the go-ahead touchdown off of an Isiah Pacheco rushing score early in the period. The Bills still had a shot at tying the game with under two minutes left in regulation, but kicker Tyler Bass' field-goal attempt sailed wide right of the uprights.

Kansas City's defense needs to answer the call in the playoffs, as the Chiefs can't just solely rely on the football prowess of Mahomes, who threw for 215 passing yards with two touchdowns versus the Bills. The Chiefs' defense will get another huge challenge in the AFC title game when they take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road.