Patrick Mahomes knows very well how difficult it will be for the Chiefs against the Ravens...

After taking care of business on the road against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs now head to the AFC championship to play the Baltimore Ravens. Sure enough, as Patrick Mahomes put it, the work is only going to be more difficult for them.

Of course it's natural to expect that a showdown with the best team in the league is going to be tough. They are the top squad for a reason. Nonetheless, Mahomes emphasized that what makes the Ravens really dangerous is the fact that they have “no weakness.” Led by Lamar Jackson, Baltimore's offense is really hard to stop, as the Houston Texans have learned recently in the divisional round.

The Ravens defense doesn't fall behind either, as they rank sixth in the NFL in total defense in 2023. They have allowed the least points in the league throughout the season with 283, allowing them to have the best point-differential at 203. That basically translates to the fact that Jackson and Co. often blow out their opponents.

Mahomes acknowledged how lethal the Ravens can be, which is why he made sure to highlight the Chiefs' need to play a complete football game when they meet next Sunday. Despite that, though, the star QB is embracing the challenge and not running away from it.

“There's no weakness there. It's going to take our best effort. Defense, offense, special teams, they do it all. It's always a great challenge, and that stadium is going to be rocking, so we're excited for the challenge,” Mahomes shared, via NFL.com.

If the Chiefs want to beat the Ravens, there is no doubt they have to play their best game. The offense, led by Patrick Mahomes himself, will need to step up especially after a season that saw them struggle massively. Kansas City's defense is at its best in the Mahomes era, but when facing a team that can also do it all on the field, it will definitely take more than just one part of the team to pull off the victory.

The good thing is that the Chiefs are really battle-tested and know what it takes to win at this stage. That could very well play in their favor as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.