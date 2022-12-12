By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Since entering the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made jaw-dropping plays and etched his name as one of, if not the best young passer in the league. But after beating the Broncos in Week 13, Mahomes has joined an elite list that features Tom Brady amongst two other legendary quarterbacks.

The Chiefs took down the Broncos 34-28. It was Mahomes’ 10th start against Denver and also his 10th win against them. Mahomes is one of just four quarterbacks since the Super Bowl era to earn 10+ wins against a single opponent without a loss.

Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck went 11-0 against the Titans. Broncos’ legend John Elway went 10-0 against the Patriots. Over his illustrious career, Brady has gone 10-0 against the Falcons.

Mahomes has dominated Denver over his career. Alongside a perfect 10-0 record, Mahomes has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,631 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Three of those interceptions came in Week 13.

The Chiefs quarterback still went on to throw for 352 yards and three touchdowns. It was the 28th time in his career he has thrown for 300+ yards and 3+ passing touchdowns, tying Dan Marino for most among players before they turn 30.

While he broke his passing yards record against Denver in Week 13, Patrick Mahomes’ best start against the Broncos came back in 2018. In just his third game against the Broncos, and in a 30-23 victory, Mahomes completed 70.6% of his passes for 303 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes has been compared to Brady. They both shared the cover of Madden 22. With four Pro Bowl nominations, an MVP award and a Super Bowl ring, Mahomes is on the fast track to replicating Brady’s success. This newest list shows how close he may be.