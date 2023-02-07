Super Bowl 57 is less than a week away. Shortly after that will be Valentine’s Day. Depending on which you love more, you’ll feel heightened excitement about one over the other. For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he has yet to make plans for V-day, admitting that he didn’t “even notice that it was coming up” during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night.

It should be perfectly understandable that Patrick Mahomes had seemingly not given Valentine’s Day any thought recently. Valentine’s Day happens every year. It is not changing dates and it’s never going to be canceled. A Super Bowl appearance is never guaranteed and it’s not one to be taken for granted, so Patrick Mahomes can be forgiven for not being ready for Valentine’s Day. Nevertheless, he did promise that he’ll have a plan lined up for that day. For now, the date he is looking forward to is with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which he has raised and kissed before when he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win three years ago.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 14-3 record and survived the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round before outlasting and dethroning Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as AFC champs.

The Chiefs will have their hands full against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a much more dominant showing in the playoffs so far than Kansas City, having destroyed the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round and in the NFC title game.