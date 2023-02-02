It was just announced what uniforms the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing for Super Bowl LVII, and if you are a superstitious fan, the Kansas City Chiefs got some good news.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be wearing their white jerseys for the game, while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter noted that the white team has a 15-3 record in the last 18 Super Bowls. However, it gets interesting when you look into those three games that the team wearing white lost.

The first loss came when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV while wearing their home green jerseys. So there is nothing relevant to this year’s game from that matchup.

However, the next time the team wearing white lost was in Super Bowl LII, when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots. What were they wearing? You guessed it, their home green jerseys, just like they will be in the upcoming game. Jalen Hurts will be at quarterback for this game, instead of Nick Foles.

The next time the team wearing white lost was in Super Bowl LIV, when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in their home red uniforms. As mentioned before, the Chiefs will be wearing their white uniforms for the upcoming game.

So while the 15-3 record for the white team indicates good things for the Chiefs, it is interesting to note that the teams who are matching up in this game are two of the three teams that have bucked the trend of the team wearing white winning. Superstitious fans will have to decide what trend holds more weight this upcoming Super Bowl.