Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs have Call of Duty to thank for Week 7 win vs. 49ers

JuJu Smith-Schuster just can’t stop the video game references when talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and we’re absolutely loving it.

After Sunday’s Week 7 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, a game that the Chiefs dominated 44-23, Smith-Schuster was asked about the secret to the growing trust and improving chemistry between him and Mahomes. To recall, the 25-year-old just signed with Kansas City in the past offseason, so it hasn’t been that long since he started practicing with the superstar QB. However on Sunday, Schuster had a team-high seven receptions off Mahomes for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Apparently, according to Smith-Schuster, playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” has helped him really connect with his quarterback.

“I’m going to tell you what got us the chemistry that we needed this game. I think it was Friday night—it was me, Pat (Mahomes), Travis (Kelce) and (Marquez Valdes-Scantling)—we were playing Call of Duty: Warzone together. We played three games and we won three games back-to-back,” the Chiefs wideout said, per Charles Goldman of USA Today.

Juju Smith-Schuster started off slowly for the Chiefs and didn’t have a touchdown until Week 6. Now, he has back-to-back scores. Clearly, playing video games together has helped him develop that chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

Considering that it’s working, the Chiefs will definitely have no problem about the quarterback-receiver duo playing more video games. Maybe they can even increase their time together if it means taking their connection to the next level? We’re in for it!

