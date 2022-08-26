The Kansas City Chiefs lost a legend a few days ago, when legendary quarterback Len Dawson passed away. Dawson was one of the first great quarterbacks in the league, leading his team to Super Bowl victory at one point. His legacy both on the field and in the announcer’s booth cannot be understated.

It’s only fitting, then, that the current star quarterback of the Chiefs paid tribute to the deceased star. During Kansas City’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Patrick Mahomes took to the field. He would then lead the team in a choir-style huddle, the same huddle that Dawson popularized in his career. (via FOX Sports: NFL)

Patrick Mahomes honors Chiefs legend Len Dawson in the first huddle of tonight's game 🙏 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/hSRa9J0bfo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 26, 2022

The Chiefs starting offense paid homage to the late Len Dawson by aligning in the Choir Huddle prior to the start of the first offensive snap. Very cool moment. pic.twitter.com/yZ2VZxJ0ou — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 26, 2022

Patrick Mahomes essentially succeeded Len Dawson’s legacy by becoming the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback. With Mahomes under center, Kansas City reached heights they only reached with Dawson at the helm. They have added another Super Bowl to their trophy case, as well as multiple AFC Championship trophies.

Mahomes has also carved out an incredible individual resume for himself just like Dawson before him. The Chiefs quarterback has racked up multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, as well as setting numerous NFL and franchise records. His MVP trophy and Super Bowl MVP trophy are just the icing on a beautiful cake .

The Chiefs are looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing finish to their 2021 season. They were beaten by the underdog Cincinnati Bengals in the AFCCG after barely escaping the Bills in the Divisional Round. This time around, though, they’re doing it with the memory of Dawson close to their mind… quite literally.

Each game this season, in honor and remembrance of Len Dawson’s legacy, we will wear the number 16 on our helmets. pic.twitter.com/nQEfKhPkWe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 25, 2022

Rest in peace, Len Dawson.