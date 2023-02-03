At this point in time, Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to reaching GOAT status in the NFL. Even at his young age, the Kansas City Chiefs star is already one of the most accomplished players of his generation. An MVP, three Super Bowl appearances, one of them a win. Ahead of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, though, Patrick Mahomes was asked about a different GOAT debate: LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan for the greatest NBA player ever on First Things First.

Who is @PatrickMahomes' NBA GOAT between LeBron and Jordan?? His answer may surprise you. 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F8mT1O3dIc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 2, 2023

When asked about the NBA GOAT debate, Patrick Mahomes said he’s picking Michael Jordan for a single game or series, but if it’s a full season campaign, he’s going with LeBron James. It’s a bit of a middle-of-the-road take, but hey, that’s how close this debate is. The Chiefs star knows that there’s no wrong answer when picking between these two titans of basketball.

As for Mahomes, well, the Chiefs star is going to be quite busy preparing for his third Super Bowl appearance in his career. He is gunning for ring number two as he goes up against another star in Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. It’s going to be a fun battle full of emotional storylines between many players on the team.

Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win. However, we’ve already seen what magic Pat conjures up even on one leg. Just ask the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense: they saw first-hand how the star can dissect defenses even when he’s limping every other play.

LeBron James (and frankly, most of the sports world) will be tuning in next Sunday for this incredible Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl. Will Patrick Mahomes continue his path to NFL GOAT status with another KC win?