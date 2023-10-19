As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a Week 7 AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, special teams coach Dave Toub dropped a surprising revelation about the Chiefs' depth chart. With punter Tommy Towsend working through a knee injury, Kansas City's backup plan involves sending star quarterback Patrick Mahomes out with the punt team.

“The backup punter? Yeah, we had a plan,” Toub said. “Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes is our backup punter.”

The Chiefs hosted a few free agent punters before their Week 6 game in case Towsend wasn't able to go. Ultimately, they didn't sign anybody and planned to use Mahomes as an emergency backup. That continues to be the plan against the Chargers, as roster spots come at a premium in the NFL.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mahomes is apparently pretty good at punting. “He can do it,” Toub said. “He shows me all the time. He's out there going on Saturday hitting punts. He can do it all that guy.”

The Chiefs definitely want to avoid having to keep Mahomes on the field on fourth downs. They don't want to risk Mahomes getting hit on a punt. However, the fake punt possibilities with an MVP quarterback out there are intriguing. The Chargers would have to keep an eye on him in their punt return formation.

Towsend appears to be good to go for Week 7, however. He played through his knee injury last week and has been a full participant in practice this week. If Towsend were ever to suffer an in-game injury, though, watch out for Mahomes to showcase his hidden talent.