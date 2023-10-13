The Kansas City Chiefs offense is struggling despite the team picking up another win in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wide receivers aren’t clicking, and the quarterback is throwing bad interceptions. That’s more than good enough to get wins against the lowly Broncos, but with games against the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs offense needs to get better fast. Here are two major fixes to boost the struggling Chiefs offense despite the Week 6 win.

Get a real wide receiver

Sustaining greatness in the NFL is tough. To stay at the top of the heap, teams need to make some tough decisions when it comes to who to pay each year.

For Kansas City, they’ve decided to pay their top stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones (for now). With what’s left, they’ve invested heavily short-term in the offensive line. What that leaves the Chiefs is little money for wide receivers and running backs, which is why the team traded Tyreek Hill in his prime.

On the running back front, the team got Isaiah Pacheco in the seventh round last year, and he’s turned into a weapon. They’ll use him as much as they can in the next two seasons and then move on.

At WR, the plan hasn’t gone as well as expected. The team brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster last season, and he was just good enough to help the team win the Super Bowl. Kansas City left him go this past offseason and only replaced him with in-house options.

In 2023, the Chiefs wide receivers are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, rookie Rashee Rice, Montrell Washington, Justin Watson, and Justyn Ross, with Richie James and Nikko Remigio on IR.

Through six games, no one has over 300 yards yet, which means no WR is averaging even 50 yards per game. Rice is doing the best so far, with 21 catches for 245 yards, which is 40.8 yards per game. That’s still a far cry from Travis Kelce, who has 36 catches for 346 yards (69.2 ypg), even missing a full game and then some with injuries.

To fix the Chiefs offense, the front office needs to get Patrick Mahomes some help at wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline coming up on October 31, the team has just about two and a half weeks to make a deal.

There should be some interesting pass-catchers on the market in the coming days and weeks, too. The Chiefs’ Week 6 opponent, the Broncos, should put Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on the block, and other names like Marquise Brown (Arizona Cardinals), Devin Duvernay (Baltimore Ravens), Donovan People-Jones (Cleveland Browns), Hunter Renfrow (Las Vegas Raiders), and Kendrick Bourne (New England Patriots) could be available as well.

Any of those players (possibly with the exception of Duvernay) would upgrade the Kansas City WR corps and make the offense better.

Take Patrick Mahomes to the Josh Allen school of doing less

Another issue the Chiefs offense faces is that, at times, Patrick Mahomes tries to do too much and can throw bad interceptions because of this. A lot of this stems from the fact his receivers are poor and Kelce has been hurt but it happens nonetheless.

With five INTs in six games, Mahomes is on track to throw 14 this season, which would be a career-high. In his best statistical seasons with Hill, 2019 and 2020, the QB threw just five and six interceptions, respectively.

Running around, making wild throws, and trying to score a 14-point touchdown on every play is what we call “Josh Allen syndrome.” The Bills quarterback is notorious for playing like this and hurting his team in the process.

After the Josh Allen-y-ist of Josh Allen games in a Week 1 loss to the Jets, the Bills got their QB to settle down, play more like a game manager, and only use his superpowers in times of the biggest need. While Buffalo lost last week in a weird London game, taming Allen’s wildest instincts has generally worked out well this season.

Mahomes needs that same talking to (or strong shot of sedative) from the Chiefs coaching staff.

Boring, check-down, conservative Mahomes is still better than 99% of QBs in NFL history. And while playing that way might not always be fun, it will allow the Chiefs offense to move the ball better and more consistently.

And when it’s 3rd-and-12 in a tie game in the fourth quarter, and there are two defensive ends in Mahomes’ face, he can still spin, run toward the sideline, jump in the air, and throw a sidearm pass 30 yards down the field hitting Kelce right in the numbers.

We all know he can do that! He just needs to not do that unless it’s absolutely necessary.