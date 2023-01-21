Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent leg injury and is questionable to return to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes was seen having an animated discussion with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team’s trainer, with the star quarterback emphatically saying no to the presumed attempts to remove him from the contest.

Well, Mahomes was informed he was taken to the locker room and he was not happy about it. In fact, he was downright furious with Reid and the Chiefs, as captured in this video shared by Dov Kleiman on Twitter.

Mahomes is PISSED he was sent to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/vxzh2xkQ0P — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes removed his coat and slammed it on the ground in disgust at the news that the Chiefs were sending him to the locker room.

It’s understandable, given the stakes of the NFL Divisional Round playoff game- and the level of competitiveness that burns inside of the Chiefs star.

Patrick Mahomes suffered the injury after his leg was rolled up on by Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key. The Chiefs star had his ankle taped after the play but was clearly in some pain as he favored his leg.

One has to feel for the Chiefs trainer. It can’t be easy to tell Patrick Mahomes he has to come out of the game, especially when he’s going to react like that.

Patrick Mahomes’ backup, Chad Henne, was able to lead the Chiefs on a touchdown drive in his first series under center.

That gives fans hope of an NFL Divisional Round victory.

If the Chiefs aren’t able to pull it off, fans are going to be as furious as Patrick Mahomes was when he learned he had to go to the locker room.