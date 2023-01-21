Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent leg injury and is questionable to return to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes was seen having an animated discussion with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team’s trainer, with the star quarterback emphatically saying no to the presumed attempts to remove him from the contest.

Well, Mahomes was informed he was taken to the locker room and he was not happy about it. In fact, he was downright furious with Reid and the Chiefs, as captured in this video shared by Dov Kleiman on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes removed his coat and slammed it on the ground in disgust at the news that the Chiefs were sending him to the locker room.

It’s understandable, given the stakes of the NFL Divisional Round playoff game- and the level of competitiveness that burns inside of the Chiefs star.

Patrick Mahomes suffered the injury after his leg was rolled up on by Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key. The Chiefs star had his ankle taped after the play but was clearly in some pain as he favored his leg.

One has to feel for the Chiefs trainer. It can’t be easy to tell Patrick Mahomes he has to come out of the game, especially when he’s going to react like that. 

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes

Arden Key called out on Twitter for ‘dirty’ play after Patrick Mahomes injury

Steve Silverman ·

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce makes unreal playoff history vs. Jaguars with never-before-seen feat

Steve Zavala ·

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce duo closing in on Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski record

Paolo Songco ·

Patrick Mahomes’ backup, Chad Henne, was able to lead the Chiefs on a touchdown drive in his first series under center.

That gives fans hope of an NFL Divisional Round victory.

If the Chiefs aren’t able to pull it off, fans are going to be as furious as Patrick Mahomes was when he learned he had to go to the locker room.