Patrick Mahomes put on an epic performance in Super Bowl 57, willing the Kansas City Chiefs to victory. After Mahomes lit up the field, his father – Patrick Mahomes Sr. – had a fiery message of his own for his now two-time Super Bowl champion son.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Following the Chiefs’ victory, Mahomes Sr. immediately got to the field to embrace his son and tell him how impressive of a quarterback he truly is, via NFL Films.

“I ain’t never seen anything like you,” Mahomes Sr. told his son. “You different. Damn you’re good.”

Both father and son were trying to hold off of tears as they hugged it out. Afterwards, Mahomes Sr. gave his son an emphatic high-five and shouted ‘Yes!’ as Mahomes had become a World Champion once again.

Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the Super Bowl was all about grit and determination. Kansas City went into halftime trailing 24-14. Just before the break, Mahomes was seen limping on the field and grimacing due to the ankle injury he suffered prior to the Super Bowl.

But Mahomes was back on the field at the start of the second half. He led the Chiefs to a score on every single one of their drives in the second half. Mahomes threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and led Kansas City down the field for Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

Mahomes already won the MVP. Now, he adds the Lombardi Trophy and the Super Bowl MVP awards to his mantle. After a historic season and a historic Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes Sr. couldn’t be any prouder of his son.