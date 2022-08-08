Patrick Mahomes’ new strategy to make sure AFC Championship Game choke never repeats itself

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 season came to a disappointing end against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. After Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a commanding 21-3 lead in the first half, the Bengals stormed back to score 21 unanswered points, with the Chiefs getting a last-second field goal to send the game to overtime.

But Cincinnati would force an interception on the Chiefs first possession of overtime, and they sent themselves to the Super Bowl after kicking a field goal on their first overtime possession.

It was a very tough ending to the Chiefs season, and it left a bad taste in star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mouth. Mahomes has spent the offseason thinking of ways he can prevent losses like that from happening again, and he is hoping an adjustment to his mentality at practice will help do the trick.

“What I’m working on now is finishing practice. If it’s going good or bad, make sure you finish practice the right way. Get every rep out of it and keep pushing guys to do that. … You get to a point where there’s some days when you have these long days or practices that are going well, people relax and you just kinda keep going. Well, I want to make sure that we have that same intensity at the end we do at the beginning. I think that’s something you can work on every single day.” – Patrick Mahomes, The Ringer

Mahomes certainly sounds intent on ensuring a loss like the one the Chiefs suffered to the Bengals never happens again. If he can continue to improve himself in practice, chances are the results will translate over to actual games. And if Mahomes can find a way to improve this area of his game, the NFL may be in some serious trouble.