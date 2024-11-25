In Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Carolina Panthers, winning 30-27. Bryce Young and the Panthers made a late-game comeback, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to win it in the final seconds. A big reason for the win was one play in particular made by Mahomes. After the game, though, Mahomes credited a teammate for his big scramble.

With just 48 seconds left in the game, Mahomes broke the pocket and scrambled for 33 yards. The run put the Chiefs clearly in field goal range and essentially won the game. After the game, Mahomes credited wide receiver Justin Watson with a crucial block that sprung the play.

“We expected a man coverage, they got into a type of, like, match zone, so they covered up our routes and I got out to the left,” said Mahomes. “And at that point in the game, yards were more important than getting out of bounds, and so with the three timeouts, I tried to just cut through, and I think it was Justin Watson, I haven't seen the video, but I thought he had a great block, I think it was him, and I was able to get down the field and get out of bounds. Um, kinda. Fumbled out of bounds. But I got out of bounds, and I got us in field goal range.”

Chiefs continue to win close games despite all odds

It's no new conversation, but the Chiefs in 2024 are dominant in winning close games. Up until their loss to the Buffalo Bills, which was by nine points, the Chiefs' undefeated season had come against all odds.

Just two of the wins this entire season have come by more than one score. Those were when they beat the Saints (13) and 49ers (10). Additionally, they beat the Broncos thanks to a last-second blocked field goal. Simply, it's borderline crazy that they are 10-1 right now.

However, all that matters is the fact they are what their record is. If they can continue to win close games, they'll be the AFC's top seed and get a playoff bye. As we all know by now, when it comes playoff time, the Chiefs will play their vintage football.