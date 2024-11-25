Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached a historic milestone after Kansas City's tight win over the Carolina Panthers. Patrick Mahomes' late-game heroics once again saved the Chiefs in the 30-27 victory. While there's plenty to clean up after this close win for the NFL's latest dynasty, Kansas City sits at 10-1 and first in the AFC. Hitting double-digits in the win column puts Andy Reid in rare air. With star tight end Travis Kelce by his side the whole time, the Chiefs' head coach has had at least ten wins for the tenth consecutive season.

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz emphasized how this feat is remarkable for a coach moving up the ranks when it comes to being the greatest to ever do it. Kansas City, however, will have to improve on all sides of the ball if it wants to make history and become the first franchise ever to win three straight Super Bowls.

Andy Reid has remade his legacy in Kansas City

While Reid is currently in his 26th year as a head coach, his legacy as one of the greatest ever was only recently solidified. Before coaching the Chiefs, Reid was in the same position with Philadelphia for 14 years. His tenure with the Eagles was very successful, as the franchise played in five NFC championship games during this era. Despite reaching Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004, Reid was never able to win the big one and was eventually fired in 2012.

A year later, Andy became the head coach in Kansas City. After a few successful years making the playoffs under quarterback Alex Smith, the Chiefs eventually turned to a second-year player out of Texas Tech to be their starter under center.

Six years later, the trio of Reid, Kelce, and Mahomes has won three Super Bowls in six years. Almost as impressive is the fact that Kansas City has played six consecutive AFC championship games, with last year's win at the Baltimore Ravens being the first conference championship game not in Arrowhead Stadium during that span. Like the story of the Chiefs' season this year, Andy Reid and company continue to find ways to win.

While 2024 has been no different, it has also been one of the more unique seasons in recent Chiefs' history. Eight out of ten of Kansas City's wins have been by one possession, and the offense has been up-and-down for much of the year. Patrick Mahomes and company are averaging 24.5 points per game, which is not exactly poor but below expectations for a unit that has had so much success in the past. These inconsistencies led to a disappointing 30-21 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

Despite the recent setback in Buffalo, Patrick Mahomes had a determined outlook on Kansas City's first defeat. That mentality led to a bounce-back win against Carolina. The victory was not perfect, especially on the defensive side. Still, Kansas City continues to add to its record. These wins can eventually lead to the AFC playoffs running through Arrowhead once again. A scenario that no one in the conference wants to see.

Overall, Sunday is a celebration of one of the greatest coaches ever reaching a legendary milestone. Andy Reid, however, has a lot left to give to the game, and he's looking to accomplish something unprecedented in February. To do that, the Chiefs have a lot to work on before next Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.