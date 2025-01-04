The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling into the 2024-25 NFL postseason as the AFC's top seed at 15-1. Their franchise player in Patrick Mahomes has been leading the charge despite injury concerns and very little rest. As the starting QB for the team with the best record in football, Mahomes' recent snub from the Pro Bowl has left former NBA superstar Paul Pierce disbelief.

“Patrick Mahomes is the biggest snub in Pro Bowl history… I don’t respect that,” Pierce said, via (SpeakOnFS1).

While it hasn't been the greatest campaign for Mahomes from a statistical standpoint, his veteran leadership has been remarkable in the final stretch of the regular season. The Chiefs have won numerous close games this season on the back on Mahomes, and while the performances may not always be aesthetically pleasing, the outcome cannot be ignored.

Patrick Mahomes remains focused on Chiefs three-peat

After making the Pro Bowl for six consecutive seasons, perhaps Mahomes won't be completely busted up over missing the list this one time. Especially because the Chiefs are completely locked in for another thrilling Super Bowl run.

Mahomes has recorded his lowest passing line since his rookie year with the Chiefs in 2017. He's thrown for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns, forcing Kansas City's offense to rely more heavily on the running game to get them through the rugged regular season.

What head coach Andy Reid can take from his offense going into the AFC playoffs is this: Mahomes will be playing with a ton of rest, which leaves opposing defenses and coordinators uncertain about how to game plan. The Chiefs defense is also getting healthy with the impending return of one of their best cornerbacks in Jaylen Watson.

If the recent Chiefs postseason runs have told us anything, it's that Mahomes can be a real headache when the players around him on both sides of the field are at full health.