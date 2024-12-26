After weeks and weeks of close, hard-fought battles with the occasional blowout thrown in there for good measure, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have officially done it: locking up the first seed in the AFC on Christmas Day.

Facing off against a Pittsburgh Steelers team they very well may end up seeing at some point in the playoffs, depending on how things shake out, Mahomes and company made things look easy in the Steeler City, beating the Steelers 29-10 thanks to a big 13 point first quarter and never looked back, with Mahomes completing 29 of his 38 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown.

Asked about the Chiefs seemingly getting hot at the right time, Mahomes boldly declared that Kansas City is getting hot at the right time and will be ready to go with a nearly complete roster once the playoffs roll around.

“We built up to the perfect spot,” Mahomes said via ESPN. “We've gotten better and better before Hollywood got here. Xavier started playing better, being more confident. I've got a better chemistry with him. Other guys that stepped up started making plays, and then you throw Hollywood in there and it kind of sets everybody perfectly in their roles. You saw that today. I don't know the exact stats, but it seemed like we spread the ball around really well and guys made plays; and when you have that many weapons out there, it's hard for defense to account for.

“We feel like we can continue to get better and better. But obviously, we're playing, especially offensively, our best football at the end of the year and getting guys healthy, and we're excited for it. We're going to keep working. This isn't the end. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to work to get even better as we go into the playoffs.”

Asked about getting some time off to not only take a second bye in Week 19 but rest the starters in Week 18, Mahomes celebrated that too, noting that he's excited to get everyone healthy over the next two weeks.

“It's just going to be nice getting guys healthy. I think this was the earliest [regular-season] bye I've ever had just in general. To kind of have this grind of whatever it is — I think we had our bye Week 6 — so it's like almost 10 weeks of just football and grinding and then this short schedule at the very end of the year,” Mahomes noted.

“We have some guys banged up, and to get them back healthy now and we'll see how Week 18 goes and who plays and who doesn't play. That's up to Coach [Andy Reid]. But even getting this little break, getting back healthy, and then getting ourselves ready to go for the playoffs, it was super important.”

After having to cycle through players all over the field in 2024, from pass catchers to offensive linemen and everyone else in between, the Chiefs can now sit back, relax, and ride out the year in style before their real task begins again in mid-January.