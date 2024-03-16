Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes' last few months have been incredible, but even a Super Bowl victory can't shield Mahomes from some college basketball heartbreak.
Patrick Mahomes attended Texas Tech University from 2014 to 2017, during which he put up gaudy passing numbers despite the Red Raiders' relative struggles. The Texas Tech basketball program has experienced much greater success recently, though, and that is why Friday's Big 12 tournament loss to Houston may have stung Mahomes a little more than usual.
After a competitive first half in which Texas Tech trailed Houston by only three, Mahomes tweeted, “Great first half! Keep it rolling!” Less than an hour later, he tweeted out a GIF expressing his sadness as Tech was being dominated in the second half; Houston outscored the Red Raiders 50-30 in the final 20 minutes of the 82-59 win for the Cougars.
Fortunately for Mahomes, Texas Tech, at 23-11, will definitely make it into the NCAA tournament and have a chance to win its first college basketball national championship. The program has come close in the last decade to doing so, as the team lost in the Elite Eight to eventual champions Villanova in 2018 and fell in overtime of the national title game to Virginia a year later.
During his playing career at Texas Tech, during which he started as a sophomore and junior, Mahomes threw for more than 11,000 yards and nearly 100 touchdowns. One of his greatest and most memorable moments came in October 2016 when he threw 88 passes for 734 yards, scoring seven total touchdowns and gaining 819 total yards in a 66-59 shootout loss against Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma.
Since making the jump to the NFL and being drafted by the Chiefs, Mahomes has become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, having won his third Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in February.