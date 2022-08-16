The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday.

The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to load up for a pass when Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson charged right at him for a tough blow right to the ribs. Check out the midseason type collision between the two:

I want to add Trevis Gipson to my list of guys who flashed today. He's going to be a problem for offensive coordinators this year pic.twitter.com/7uRgvY93E7 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 13, 2022

Instead of shying away from the action, Patrick Mahomes welcomed it when asked about tasting grass in the first quarter against the Bears. In fact, he was fully anticipating a big blow and was vocal on relishing that first contact again just to remember what it’s like to take some damage.

Via Kansas City Star:

“I got hit pretty hard,” said Patrick Mahomes. “I wanted that first hit and I got hit hard. He caught me right in the stomach, right between the rib pads, so it was a nice first one to take and it’ll make me better for sure.”

Ask and you shall receive, Patrick. But he later admitted that he might have gotten more than he originally hoped for, as the Chiefs QB detailed that a helmet blow to the rib cage wasn’t on his check list that early. But in the end, getting into the flow of things was more important for him as the Chiefs ended up scoring a touchdown on that same drive.

Mahomes said he might have preferred not to get hit that hard. “I was hoping I was gonna kind of get hit and just fell, just off to the side. Not the direct helmet to the stomach and then him land on me,” Mahomes said. “No, it was a good drive and I’m glad that we got it out of the way and got that touchdown.”

That will be the first of many hits that Patrick Mahomes will be taking this season as he tries to lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl once again. And without a doubt, it will also be the first of many, many touchdown passes throughout the season.