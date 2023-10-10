Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has retaken the lead in the NFL MVP race after the Chiefs notched their fourth straight victory, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. The reigning MVP has +350 0dds as he is coming off a 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the odds jump from second to first for Mahomes is somewhat surprising as the 2x MVP has not played to the level he previously has when he won the MVP award. Mahomes still ranks in the top ten in both passing yards and touchdowns, but he's not leading any passing categories. He's also has taken advantage of beating weaker teams like the Bears, Vikings and Jets.

One key factor which allowed Patrick Mahomes to jump to the top of the MVP rankings is several of the other top MVP candidates didn't have great performances this week. Last week's front runner for MVP, Josh Allen, fell to fourth after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a tough London game. Christian McCaffrey also slid back in the rankings, dropping to seventh place with +2000 0dds after scoring “only” one touchdown while also fumbling versus the Cowboys. McCaffrey will more likely factor into the Offensive Player of the Year race since he's not a quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the league in passing yards and is tied for second place in touchdowns, moved up to second in the MVP race with +500 odds. Tagovailoa rebounded from a tough loss to the Bills the week before with a win over the Giants, but still threw two interceptions.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts now ranks in third place with +600 odds, likely because his team is still undefeated. Hurts ranks outside of the top 7 in most passing categories except so it's hard to see what other than his record has put him so high in the MVP odds.

Meanwhile, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was dominant for a second straight week as he threw four touchdowns in the 49ers win, causing him to move up to fifth with +500 odds. He will still have a hard time getting votes because of the talent surrounding him.