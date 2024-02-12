Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowl titles in his NFL career

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission. They won their second consecutive Super Bowl, taking down the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. It was the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl triumph. The 28-year-old Mahomes has been a part of three victorious Super Bowl teams.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs. Just know that!” — Patrick Mahomes 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OXum1umg6k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs overcame multiple deficits to gain the victory, including a 10-point issue in the first half and three separate 3-point deficits in the second half and overtime to gain the win. Mahomes earned the Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career.

The Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs to earn their spot in the Super Bowl. The victories over the Bills and the Ravens were road games, and the Chiefs were underdogs in each of those games. They were also two-point underdogs to the Niners in Super Bowl 58.

Mahomes took issue with the labeling of his team as underdogs — even if that was the view of handicappers who establish the betting line. As he accepted the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the podium after the game, he did not accept the label of “underdog” status.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs. Just know that!”

The Chiefs won the game when Mahomes threw the winning three-yard touchdown pass to wideout Mecole Hardman. The decisive touchdown came after the Niners had taken the lead on a 27-yard field goal by Jake Moody.

Patrick Mahomes completed 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also ran nine times for a team-leading 66 yards.