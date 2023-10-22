In the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, fans might get to see something they’ve never seen before; Patrick Mahomes punting. We already know that Mahomes is the best quarterback of his generation, but on Sunday, he might get off to show off another one of his talents.

“ICYMI: Chiefs’ special teams coach Dave Toub revealed this week that, with the team’s regular punter Tommy Townsend dealing with a left knee injury, Kansas City’s backup punter is … Patrick Mahomes,” Adam Schefter reported on Sunday with a video of the All-Pro quarterback punting the ball.

In the video, Mahomes calls for the ball from a teammate and yells, “Toub, I’m here!” to his special teams coach. The video doesn’t show the end result of the kick, but it looks pretty solid coming off his foot.

Patrick Mahomes potentially punting comes as the Chiefs' starting punter, Tommy Townsend, comes into Week 7 against the Chargers with a knee injury.

“[Mahomes] is our backup punter. He could do it. He shows me all the time he's out there [at practice]. Boom,” Toub told reporters earlier in the week. “That guy, it's unbelievable.”

It shouldn’t come as a shock that the Chiefs QB is athletic enough to excel at multiple things on a football field. As a high schooler, Mahomes played baseball and basketball, as well as football, even throwing a no-hitter on the mound.

Patrick’s baseball talent comes from his father, Pat Mahomes, a relief pitcher who pitched 11 big league seasons for six teams. Before heading to Texas Tech to play football, the Detroit Tigers drafted the younger Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He likely would have gone much higher if he wasn’t set on the gridiron.