Patrick Mahomes is a force of nature. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is the best player at his position today, and it's not even close. Mahomes' ability to create something out of nothing is impressive, and his cannon arm and creativity means that any play is possible. As it turns out, though… Mahomes has other talents than just throwing the football.

With starting punter Tommy Townsend dealing with a knee injury, the Chiefs have apparently listed Patrick Mahomes as their backup punter. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub even went so far as to say that Mahomes is great at punting:

“He (Mahomes) shows me all the time. He's out there going on Saturday hitting punts. He can do it all that guy.”

Mahomes, unsurprisingly, is hyped up about this. In a short tweet, the Chiefs star had this to say about potentially punting for the team in Week 7.

I been trying to tell yall!!! https://t.co/PLEjjAGEPP — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 19, 2023

The Chiefs' punter problems are not new this season. Townsend's injury forced Kansas City to evaluate other options at punter before Week 6 against the Broncos. However, the team decided against spending a roster spot on a backup punter, as that could be a valuable spot in case of an injury.

It does seem like Mahomes won't be getting a chance to showcase his leg power in Week 7. Townsend is a fully participant in recent practices, and he did play in the Chiefs' Week 6 game despite the injury. That should be a good thing for KC fans: while it's a great novelty, you ideally don't want your franchise quarterback doing anything other than running the offense.

The Chiefs currently sport a 5-1 record heading into the Chargers game, but their games haven't been as clean as they would've hoped. A division game against LA could be the point where Kansas City unlocks their full potential. Hopefully, this game will see more Mahomes throws than Mahomes kicks.