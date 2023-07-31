Despite Chris Jones holding out of Kansas City Chiefs training camp so far, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing nothing but supporting the Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Mahomes is a proponent of everybody making as much money as they possibly can, and he believes Jones is doing what is best for himself, reports Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“That’s it—you want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks. You don’t want to be someone that they [use against other players]. But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here.”

Chris Jones has to love the sentiments from Patrick Mahomes, especially given Mahomes is the face of the Chiefs franchise. The Chiefs would be wise to follow the lead of Mahomes given the two Super Bowls he has already led them to; it would be prudent to bend the knee and give Jones the contract that he covets.

While the Jones contract saga continues throughout training camp, Mahomes will do his best to get his offense into tip top shape. The Chiefs are without Kadarius Toney right now and have plenty of opportunity for skill players to emerge before the season begins. Nevertheless, as long as Patrick Mahomes is at the helm, the Chiefs will have a dynamic offense. The number one thing for Kansas City fans to be worried about currently is whether or not they can get a contract done for Chris Jones before the season starts.