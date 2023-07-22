Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report to training camp with the rest of his teammates on Saturday, league sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones and the Chiefs, who have been working on a new contract, are “far apart” in their talks, reports Schefter.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler, was also absent from the team's mandatory minicamp in June, as well as their Super Bowl ring ceremony, though Jones later explained he had missed the ceremony because he was sick.

At any rate, the All-Pro defensive tackle is certainly not pleased with how contract talks have progressed with the Chiefs.

Jones, who has been a key cog on two Chiefs Super Bowl teams, reportedly wants to be the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league. After Quinnen Williams inked a monster, $96 million deal earlier in July, that would cost the Chiefs a little over $24 million per season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 29-year-old pass rusher has certainly played like one of the best in the business, as he notched his second season with 15-plus sacks in 2022 while tacking on another pair of sacks during the team's Super Bowl run.

The problem is, the Chiefs have the fewest cap space of any team in the NFL, which certainly complicates a potential Jones contract. Yet, the team has maintained that things are trending in the right direction, as general manager Brett Veach had said he felt “good” about the talks back in June, indicating there was plenty of time until training camp.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, training camp has arrived and brought with it no contract for Jones. And it sure seems like the talented pass rusher isn't going to come to work until he signs the dotted line.