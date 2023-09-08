The best color commentators often take viewers behind the scenes. To reveal some insight, or explain a particular strategy. To share some knowledge that a sports fan might not know or would otherwise miss. That is…not what Cris Collinsworth did to open the 2023 NFL season when discussing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is currently one of the most famous athletes on the planet. At the age of 27, he's already built himself a Hall of Fame resume. A two-time Super Bowl (and Super Bowl MVP) winner, two-time MVP, five-time Pro Bowler. He does ads for Subway, T-Mobile, and Adidas.

In summary, Patrick Mahomes is very good at football, and even people who watch one game a year likely know Mahomes and his general excellence on the field.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So what in the world was Cris Collinsworth talking about on NBC's Thursday Night Football? In the lead up to the Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game, Collinsworth said of Mahomes, “I think America is about to find out how good he really is.”

Predictably, X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) let the former Cincinnati Bengals receiver have it.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Many fans mockingly thanked the NBC broadcast for highlighting “plucky underdogs” in its pregame coverage. One fan apparently missed out on Mahomes in a fantasy draft without the intel from Collinsworth.

General rule of thumb: when your comment is getting you compared to Skip Bayless, it's probably not for a good reason.

And still, there were some fans quick to defend Collinsworth. One user provided some context that made Collinsworth's comments seem less outlandish. Another pointed out that, considering the cast of players Mahomes is throwing to, his greatness is worthy of further highlighting.

Social media fans clowning a football announcer. NFL season is officially back!