Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint.

Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the game, but in the end, it was the Chiefs who came out on top. Kansas City scored on a 99-yard pick-6 off of an intercepted Justin Herbert pass late in the game to take the lead. The Chiefs escaped with a 27-24 victory in what turned out to be quite a thriller.

For his part, Mahomes had his usual highlight-reel passes throughout the contest. It wasn’t his best game, though, and he was on the wrong end of a dropped interception that nearly cost his team. According to Mahomes, he’s pretty confident that this is the play that PFF is going to be focusing on despite his impressive showing (h/t Arrowhead Pride on Twitter):

“I’m sure PFF will give me a low grade for me for that, but I’ll just keep rolling,” Mahomes said.

Petty Mahomes is the best Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/aPNvtA5FqT — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 16, 2022

Mahomes went 24-of-35 on his passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores were pretty amazing, with one being a nine-yard sidearm assist to Jerick McKinnon. The Chiefs superstar then stepped out of the pocket for his second touchdown as he hit Justin Watson with a 41-yard bomb.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. are now 2-0 to start the season after wins over the Arizona Cardinals and the Chargers in their first two games. It’s the Indianapolis Colts up next for Kansas city and more of the same will be expected from Mahomes.