With the Super Bowl quickly approaching, the Kansas City Chiefs offense appears heading in the right direction. And it could be exactly what Patrick Mahomes needs.

During the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs lost two of their go-to options, Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Toney suffered an ankle injury, and Smith-Schuster suffered a knee injury. Both exited the game, and ultimately were non-participants in last week’s practice.

But based on the latest injury report, Patrick Mahomes could have both pass catchers back in time for the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Smith-Schuster was a full participant. His availability could be key for this Chiefs offense.

While Toney was not a full participant, he was still limited for the session. This is an improvement over not being able to take the field at all last week. Toney has already made it clear that he plans to take the field on Sunday. The Chiefs could also be taking a cautious approach with the young wide receiver.

During the regular season, Smith-Schuster was a key target for Patrick Mahomes. Outside of Travis Kelce, it was Smith-Schuster that Mahomes looked for.

In his first season with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster stuffed the stat sheet. He finished the regular season recording 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 16 games.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be in for a battle as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Having a healthy offense could prove to be key. At the moment, it appears that they are at least trending in that direction.