A pair of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia have been sold recently, per Goldin PR.
One of those items was a pair of Adidas cleats worn by Patrick Mahomes in Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season versus the then-Oakland Raiders. The description of the item goes:
“December 30, 2018 – Patrick Mahomes II Game-Used, Photo-Matched Adidas Cleats – 281 Passing Yards and 2 Touchdowns, Also Worn During Warmups of AFC Divisional Playoff Game.”
The cleats drew 36 bids, which started at $5,000 before getting sold for a tantalizing amount of $71,980. In that game versus the Raiders during his second season in the NFL, Mahomes went 14/24 for 281 passing yards and two touchdowns against an interception to lead the Chiefs to a 35-3 victory at Arrowhead Stadium over their AFC West division rivals. Tyreek Hill was still with the Chiefs at the time and he even caught one of Mahomes' touchdown tosses in the contest.
The other Chiefs item sold by Goldin was a 2015 NFL season helmet worn by Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce.
“2015 Travis Kelce Game-Used, Photo-Matched Kansas City Chiefs Helmet – Matched to (10) Games – Worn In Playoffs, Pro Bowl – Davious LOA” read the helmet's description on Goldin's site.
The helmet was sold for $26,840 after attracting a total of 30 bids, beginning at $2,500.
In the 2015 NFL season, Kelce posted 875 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 72 receptions and 103 targets across 16 games played. It was also the same season in which Kelce earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Of course, years after Mahomes and Kelce wore those Chiefs items, they have won three Super Bowls together with perhaps more to come.