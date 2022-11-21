Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes continues to build an incredible legacy. The 27-year old’s resume already speaks for itself, but Mahomes joined the likes of Joe Montana following the Kansas City Chiefs’ come from behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, per Adam Schefter on Twitter.

“Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes is now 14-0 in road games vs the AFC West, the 2nd-longest win streak by a starting QB in road division games since the 1970 merger, trailing only Hall-of-Famer Joe Montana’s 20-game road divisional win streak from 1984-93,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Mahomes trails only Montana for most victories in a divisional win streak.

The Chargers made the Chiefs work for everything in the contest, as it took a Patrick Mahomes-led final drive for KC to get the job done. And although Mahomes received plenty of attention, he made a bold statement in reference to tight end Travis Kelce following the game.

“He’s the greatest tight end of all time,” Mahomes said, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

Patrick Mahomes threw 3 of his touchdown passes to Travis Kelce in the 30-27 victory. The duo were nearly unstoppable as they consistently found the end zone. Kelce added 115 receiving yards on 6 receptions for the Chiefs in what was a tremendous effort.

Kansas City moved to 8-2 with the win. The Chiefs are beginning to look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender with Patrick Mahomes leading the charge.

They are playing an impressive brand of football as of late and will aim to continue playing well next week against the Los Angeles Rams.