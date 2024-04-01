Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has retained counsel as police are seeking him for his alleged involvement in a car crash in Dallas on Saturday, sources told Josina Anderson.
The six-car crash occurred on Saturday evening around 6:25 p.m. local time on North Central Expressway in Dallas. A Lamborghini and a Corvette were racing along the highway when the Lamborghini lost control and hit the median before swerving into the middle lanes, involving multiple cars in the wreck. One of the speeding cars is believed to be registered or leased to Rice.
Dashcam footage of the crash was released on Sunday. The footage showed the accident in its entirety, including a moment when three men emerge from the Lamborghini and head to the shoulder. Dallas Police said the occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette left the scene before police arrived, nor did they exchange insurance information with the other people involved.
Of those people, four were treated for various minor injuries. Two were treated at the scene while the others were transported to a hospital.
Neither the Chiefs nor the NFL have commented on the incident. An official release on the incident is expected sometime on Monday, per Josina Anderson.
Rice grew up in North Richland Hills, Texas, a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. He stayed local for his college career as well, spending four seasons at Southern Methodist University before being drafted by the Chiefs in the second round in 2023.
Year two approaching for Rashee Rice
Following a fantastic rookie season with the Chiefs in 2023, this situation probably isn’t what Rice wanted on his plate as he prepares for year two in the NFL.
Rice became a top target for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' offense late last season, averaging over seven catches and 86 receiving yards across his last six regular season games. He followed that with 130 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's wild card victory over the Miami Dolphins but was held in check the rest of the postseason as the Chiefs marched to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.
Overall, Rice appeared in 16 games as a rookie, posting 79 receptions for 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He added 262 yards and a touchdown on 26 catches in four playoff games.
The Chiefs likely expect a similar if not better season from Rice in 2024. It remains to be seen if the accident will lead to any football discipline for Rice. The NFL will likely wait for the police to determine Rice's involvement in the accident before deciding its next actions.