The Kansas City Chiefs don't need extra help, as they've won three rings and four AFC championships in the past five years. However, NBA legend Rasheed Wallace is available if needed.

Wallace jokingly announced his return to athletics at Chiefs camp on Wednesday, via his social media.

“I’m comin’ out of retirement 🗣️ #ChiefsKingdom,” he said.

What's a retired hooper from Philadelphia doing at Kansas City's training camp?

Rasheed Wallace is a true Chiefs fan

Wallace has been a fan of the club for decades, via USA Today's Ed Easton Jr.

“I became a Chiefs fan in 1992, and the reason being, I was a Montana fan; Joe Montana got traded from the Niners,” Wallace explained. “I wasn’t a Niners fan — an individual of football. I didn’t have a team at the time, and then when he got traded, nobody I knew was a Chiefs fan. And so I was like, ‘Oh, man, that’s perfect; we were still in the gutter.’ We weren’t winning. I said, ‘OK, that’s just my team.’ I stuck with them through all the days. That’s the whole Trent Green, then the Alex Smith (eras). I have been there since ’92 for my guys, and now that we are finally winning, it feels stupendous.”

Wallace is the definition of a true fan, as he stuck it out during the team's dark ages. Years before Kansas City dominated the league, it floundered with the likes of Matt Cassell at quarterback.

At 6-foot-11, Wallace could have been an elite red-zone threat for the Chiefs in an alternate universe. The former Detroit Piston was a part of their 2004 championship team, and his level of dominance and athleticism could have translated to the gridiron if he trained for it. Now at 49, though, it may be too late for Wallace to become a multi-sport athlete.