Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor suffered a shoulder injury at practice on Wednesday, but a source said that the team is “not overly concerned at this time,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chiefs not being concerned about the injury to Jawaan Taylor is very encouraging, as it would not be ideal for him to miss significant time as opening night against the Baltimore Ravens slowly approaches. It will be worth monitoring reports to see his status in the coming days to see if he will return to practice. It would likely be safe to assume that Taylor will miss Saturday's preseason game at home against the Detroit Lions.

Taylor is not a world-beater by any means, but he is a key piece on the Chiefs' offensive line. When you have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, you do not need perfect pass protection, but you need some level of competency. Taylor gives at least some level of a baseline.

The Chiefs have a solid interior offensive line with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. If Taylor misses game time, Kansas City is looking at a starting tackle duo of Kingsley Suamataia and Lucas Niang or Wanya Morris. The trio of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith gives Patrick Mahomes a pocket to step up into, but Taylor as the right tackle is a significant piece.

Jawaan Taylor adds to Chiefs' list of injuries

The Chiefs are an experienced team and should not need too much work to prepare for the season in comparison to teams that have a lot of new pieces, but Taylor's injury is another significant one for the team after Marquise Brown suffered a sternoclavicular injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.

Marquise Brown was one of the biggest moves for the Chiefs this season, as they have tried to re-vamp the wide receiver room. Despite winning the Super Bowl last season, the wide receiver room cost Kansas City multiple games. Losses against the Lions and Philadelphia Eagles stick out as ones that were a result of drops by wide receivers.

Brown might miss the early part of the season, but hopefully he can get back healthy early on and join the group that added Xavier Worthy in the draft as well.

Still, Taylor is arguably a more important piece, and hopefully the shoulder does not bother him for too long.