Amid the Chiefs' loss, NFL official Brad Allen explained why no pass interference penalty was called against the Packers

Officiating has been maligned across all sports in recent years, but the NFL is seemingly drawing more ire from the public than usual. If one had gone to bed early on Sunday night and merely glanced at the box score of the prime-time game, the main takeaway is that the Green Bay Packers earned a big upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Others, however, are focused on a critical no-call.

In what was KC's final drive of the game, Patrick Mahomes threw a deep pass near the goal line that was intended for wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is becoming quite prominent in these late-game situations. This time, though, he found himself on the other side of hyper-scrutiny, as rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine was draped all over the veteran's back.

There was no penalty flag thrown for pass interference. The Packers denied Mahomes and the Chiefs on the ensuing attempts and clinched the monumental 27-19 win in Lambeau. It is difficult to tie in the game's result to one decision, especially considering there was a controversial late-hit penalty called against Green Bay's Jonathan Owens a few plays earlier, but fans are reaching their breaking point when it comes to NFL officials.

Is Chiefs-Packers game being unfairly overshadowed by officiating?

As is customary, referee Brad Allen provided an explanation when asked about the pass interference no-call. “As you may know, on every play where there may or may not be pass interference, either offensive or defensive, the covering official has to rule whether contact materially restricts the receiver,” he said, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “And in this case, the covering officials were in good position and ruled that there was no material restriction that rose to the level of defensive pass interference.”

While that response is bound to fuel the frustrations of many, the Chiefs failed to convert on other opportunities that could have secured them the win. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception that halted a promising drive with a little over five minutes left on the clock, while Jordan Love and the Packers' young wide receivers bested the defense in crucial situations.

Even so, another ending of a nationally-televised game is shrouded in controversy. And, the league should not be happy about that.