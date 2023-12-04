NFL fans and pundits weighed in on the missed pass interference call during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL fans are up in arms over an obvious pass interference call during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. The controversial play occurred with just 43 seconds left in the game and the Packers ahead, 27-19. On 2nd and 10, Kansas City spotted the ball on its 33-yard line. Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling ran a post route in an effort to catch the football. Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine pursued Valdes-Scantling downfield.

Carrington Valentine tried to bat the ball down behind Valdes-Scantling as they reached the nine-yard line. However, the Packers defensive back made obvious contract with Valdes-Scantling after his ballhawking attempt. The latter lost his balance and fell on the Lambeau Field grass but didn't get any flag from the official.

This play was not called for pass interference for the Chiefs late in the game vs. the Packers 👀pic.twitter.com/C8XIRUqu0N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2023

NFL fans and pundits reacted to the missed PI call on social media.

“So much for the theory that the Chiefs get all the calls,” @BillSimmons tweeted.

“Green Bay can't complain now. That was 100% pass interference,” @Eric_Smith chimed in.

“This last drive has so many officiating mistakes,” @mellym83 observed.

“These refs are horrible both ways,” @JeffAllen71 tweeted.

No pass interference, such BS! pic.twitter.com/N7ElyjhLmq — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@kcchiefsmmz) December 4, 2023

HOW IS THIS NOT A PASS INTERFERENCE⁉️ The Packers defender is climbing Chiefs WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling on the deep throw by Patrick Mahomes, it’s a CLEAR PI 😡 pic.twitter.com/bI2VsPBRz0 — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) December 4, 2023

The Chiefs couldn't catch a break in the end game

Had the Chiefs gotten the pass interference call, they would've moved the ball 15 yards with a fresh set of downs near midfield. That would've given two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes enough time to throw the ball deep for a touchdown.

Instead, the Chiefs lost for the third time in their past five games. Consequently, they fell to 8-4 heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been making headlines recently. He dropped a potential game-winning 51-yard touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Television cameras caught him slamming his helmet in the tunnel in frustration after the game.

T0 add insult to injury, the Chiefs also lost inside linebacker Drue Tranquill to a potential concussion on Sunday.

Here's hoping the Chiefs get back on track against the struggling Bills next week.