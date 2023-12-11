Rex Ryan put an unexpected, but hilarious twist on his Kadarius Toney criticism from the Chiefs' loss against the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to slow down after a hot start to the 2023-24 NFL season. The Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 moved them to 8-5 and increased their losing streak to two games. NFL analyst Rex Ryan comically called out Kadarius Toney's late-game flop from Sunday's controversial loss.

Rex Ryan puts a personal spin on Kardarius Toney ‘toe' criticism after the Chiefs' mistake against the Bills

Ryan discussed Toney's offside positioning before a vital late-game play. Of course, he criticized Toney, but he revealed more than viewers were expecting. This is what the analyst said:

“This is a toe I don't like,” Ryan said about Toney via Get Up ESPN. “You know I like toes…I don't like this toe. Come on, line up onsides for crying out loud.”

Ryan has a point, although, his comments have viewers wondering what the ‘right kind of toe' is.

Kadarius Toney was a toe over the line of scrimmage as the Chiefs lined up to make a late offensive play against Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes took the snap and completed a pass to Travis Kelce. Miraculously, Kelce lateralled the ball to Toney, who scored a touchdown. However, the TD was called off due to Toney's neutral zone infraction.

Many fans, players, and analysts are upset about the call, as some believe the call on Toney was a way to bail the Bills out. Still, the replay shows a clear infringement by the Kansas City receiver.

Kadarius Toney and the Chiefs have a chance to clean up their mistakes as they prepare for a matchup against a struggling New England Patriots team in Week 15. Surely, Toney nor Kansas City want Rex Ryan to replicate his comical display of criticism.