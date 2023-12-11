Chiefs head coach Andy Reid clarified his comments on the officials, and admitted that Kadarius Toney did not check if he was offsides.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ripped the referees for calling Kadarius Toney offsides, wiping out a go-ahead touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, and he clarified that he was not making excuses for the loss on Monday.

“I've been doing this a long time,” Andy Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “This isn't an excuse. It's a working relationship. That part is so important in this thing. You see it on both sides. You give the head coach a heads up. That's what I was really trying to get across.”

Reid said after the game that he was upset with the officials for not warning Kadarius Toney that he was offsides before the play. However, Reid admitted on Monday that Toney did not check with down judge Mike Carr to ensure that he lined up in the right spot before committing the penalty, according to Taylor.

The Chiefs fell to 8-5 with the loss to the Bills, and now they have just a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. In the last four games of the season, the Chiefs will face the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. All four of those teams could end up starting quarterbacks who were not the planned starter at the start of the season.

With the division in the balance, and the No. 1 seed being less likely, it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can move past the brutal ending against the Bills and lock down the AFC West over the last month.