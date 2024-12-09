Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid issued a warning to his team about not letting up. It came after Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs win yet another AFC West title. But blowhard Rex Ryan bellowed that the Chiefs are who he thought they were, throwing typical Ryan shade at the team with the best record in football at 12-1.

And Ryan wonders why no NFL team wants to hire him as a head coach again. Sigh.

On ESPN's Get Up, Ryan received this question: Are the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs the best team in the NFL? Not according to his long-winded comments on ESPN's Get Up.

“No, they’re not,” Ryan said. “There are 3 or 4 teams better right now.”

OK, thanks, Rex. We can move on to the next story.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes thriving in face of naysayers

Keep in mind Mahomes is 101-26 in all games of his NFL career. This is the guy Ryan is betting against. And Mahomes is on pace for another 4,000-yard passing season.

Also, be careful when Ryan leads the charge into any direction. This is a guy whose teams went 8-8, 6-10, 8-8, 4-12, 8-8, and 7-8 in his final six seasons as a head coach. But put a microphone in front of him and suddenly he’s an expert.

Ryan dribbled on about how bad the Chiefs are compared to the real NFL powers.

“I know what the record says,” Ryan blathered. “That they’re tied with Detroit, really? And I always talk about the knockout punch. But really taking a deeper dive into Kansas City, the point differential, they’re 11th.”

OK, let’s stop Ryan here. How many times have you heard an NFL head coach bemoan his team’s point differential? What? Never? That’s because it doesn’t matter. This is a league where winning matters. Style points are for guys who used to be coaches. Insert Muttley the dog snicker, here.

At least Ryan thinks Andy Reid is good

“(The Chiefs) have an outstanding coach,” Reid gushed. “Andy Reid’s amazing. Their quarterback is sick. Absolutely sick. (Steve) Spagnuolo’s defense is really good.

“But look, this is not the same team. They’re giving up explosive plays on defense. And offensively, when they say, explosives, it means something, especially in today's game. They are dead last in the National Football League, dead last. Part of it is protection. They can’t even block me.”

“Well,” as Jake From State Farm, would say. Ryan played defensive end at Southwestern Oklahoma State from 1981-82. He’s 61 years old. Does anyone doubt the two-time defending Super Bowl champions would have any trouble blocking him? Of course not, which means Ryan attempted to verbally destroy the Chiefs’ current offensive linemen — who have, to this point, blocked well enough to help the team win 12 of 13 games.

Remember, the more people who keep saying the Chiefs aren't as good as their record, the less pressure there is for them to three-peat. That's kind of what happened last year.