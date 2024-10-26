Former Super Bowl champions Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are just like every other fan in awe of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

The former New England Patriots stars admired the power couple's chemistry before daydreaming about the possibility of sharing a child on the latest edition of the Dudes on Dudes podcast. Edelman first brought up the idea to Gronkowski, who loved the notion.

“They should have a kid!” Gronkowski said. “Imagine [their child] catching eight passes a game and then doing the halftime show.”

It goes without saying that no individual has ever performed both on the field and in the halftime show of an NFL game but Gronkowski and Edelman appear to believe a Swift-Kelce child would have the talent to be the first. With Travis Hunter pushing to become the first full-time two-way player in the NFL, nothing is impossible anymore.

Gronkowski and Edelman then joked that the hypothetical Swift-Kelce child would be the next Ryan Williams, referring to Alabama's star receiver.

As of 2024, neither Kelce, 35, nor Swift, 34, have any children. However, both have expressed interest in a marriage in the near future with kids soon to follow. A potential family would likely begin after Kelce's retirement from the NFL, which he briefly contemplated in the 2024 offseason.

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together?

For over a year, Kelce and Swift have been the most discussed couple in the sports and entertainment world. The two stars got together just before the start of the 2023 NFL season with both recalling their connection beginning that summer.

While their relationship is idolized in the media, it undoubtedly has its difficulties due to both of their professions. Both are constantly traveling with Swift often going overseas on the soon-to-be closing Eras Tour.

Despite the relatively young nature of their relationship, Swift's large fanbase has clamored for Kelce to pop the question. Once the star tight end officially hangs up his cleats, that could be his next big move.

Once his career is officially over, Kelce plans to become a full-time supporter of Swift until the end of her performing career. The 34-year-old also co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, who recently called his 13-year career quits over the summer.