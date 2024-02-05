Shaquille O'Neal is hoping to sit next to Taylor Swift when the Kansas City Chiefs compete in the upcoming Super Bowl.

On February 11, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field in Las Vegas to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs got to this point courtesy of a virtuoso postseason so far from Mahomes, who, even after what was considered a “down” regular season, has reminded everyone that he is the best player in the sport, without a close second, over the last few weeks.

The matchup against the 49ers signifies a rematch of the Super Bowl 54 game, in which Mahomes won his first championship ring against San Francisco.

Of course, the gigantic stage that is the Super Bowl typically brings out all of the stars, and one such star is none other than NBA legendary center Shaquille O'Neal, who recently broke down his plans for the big game.

“I hope I'm sitting in a suite next to Taylor Swift,” said O'Neal, per an interview with TMZ. “Hey, Taylor!”

Pop star Taylor Swift of course has been teid with the Chiefs in the national headlines throughout most of this season due to her relationship with star Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who has also silenced the critics this postseason after a somewhat pedestrian regular season, at least by his lofty standards.

Swift has been at every Chiefs playoff game so far this postseason, and she will have to make a mad dash from Tokyo, Japan (where she will be performing a concert on Saturday evening) all the way back to Las Vegas in order to watch Kelce compete for the Lombardi Trophy.