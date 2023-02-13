The Kansas City Chiefs are back on top of the football world after winning Super Bowl 57. In a thrilling matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes further padded his outstanding legacy and Kansas City made another step toward cementing itself as a dynasty. Fans of the Chiefs everywhere are in awe of him and the team, including actor Paul Rudd.

Rudd and his son talked briefly with FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager after the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory, taking in the moment of seeing their team win another Lombardi Trophy.

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing… I cannot believe he is a real person." 🤣 Paul Rudd and his son Jack were giddy after the @Chiefs Super Bowl win ⬇️ @PSchragspic.twitter.com/D2xrDUBDLX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

“I can’t believe it,” Paul Rudd said. “That was such a great game and it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible.” His son, Jack, gave a hilarious answer that shows he has his father’s sense of comedy.

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week,” Jack Rudd said. “I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he is a real person.”

Mahomes’ greatness can indeed be hard to comprehend. His playmaking instincts and tolerance for pain were integral parts of the Chiefs’ third-ever Super Bowl conquest. The highly talented roster around him, including tight end Travis Kelce, put up a very strong fight against the Eagles and came back from a 10-point deficit at halftime to win it.

Many expected the Chiefs to take a step back after losing in last season’s AFC Championship Game and then trading away Tyreek Hill. Instead, they made it back to the mountaintop.