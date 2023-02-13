The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 over the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a fiery message for the doubters during a post-game interview after the game with Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce just went full WWE promo! 😩 I think they just tuned heel 😂 pic.twitter.com/G9lWThr29e — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) February 13, 2023

“Not one of y’all said the Chiefs were gonna take it home this year, not a single one!” Kelce shouted into the camera.

He continued with some advice for what doubters should do next time around.

“Next time the Chiefs say something, put some respect on our name,” Kelce shouted again.

Kelce was then asked by Erin Andrews what the Chiefs figured out in the second half, as they overcame a 24-14 halftime lead for the Eagles.

“It was just all heart, we knew we didn’t play our best, ” Kelce said. “We knew we didn’t play for each other as much as we wanted to. That first half was a big moment, it’s a big game, a lot of guys playing a little uncharacteristic and we were just able to regroup at halftime and figure it out in that second half, man we were flying around.”

Patrick Mahomes got the Super Bowl MVP award, the second time in his career that he has won the award. It comes the same season as he won the MVP for the entire season. The last time that happened was in 1999 when Kurt Warner did it, so he broke that drought. Kelce had some words for his quarterback in the interview as well.

“MVPat, MVPat!” Kelce shouted. “You can’t say enough about what this guy means to Kansas City and this team.”

The Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in four seasons, and in that interview Travis Kelce showed the mindset the Chiefs had that propelled them this season.