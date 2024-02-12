Mega pop stars such as Taylor Swift: they're just like us! Kinda.

In the run-up to Super Bowl 58, much was made of Taylor Swift's journey from her concert in Japan to Las Vegas to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. The pop star indeed made it, enduring a 12-and-a-half hour flight immediately after performing a three-plus hour show for thousands of fans.

Naturally, she was ready to unwind once she was at the game.

When cameras caught Swift, along with fellow celebrities Blake Lively and Ice Spice, watching the game from her luxury box, she grabbed a beer and immediately chugged it. Whatever jet lag she was experiencing was no match for her enthusiasm for watching the big game.

Taylor Swift chugging down a beer when she was being shown on the video board

Swift determined to make Super Bowl 58

Swift being in Allegiant Stadium was not a given, considering all the logistics involved. Swift had to race from Tokyo, where she played her final show of the Eras Tour in Japan on Saturday night.

The singer actually flew into Los Angeles, likely due to the lack of available parking spots for private jets at local Vegas airports.

But Swift has been a constant presence at Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce. The singer has endeared herself to Chiefs Kingdom as a dedicated fan, happy to engage in team rituals and decking herself out in Chiefs gear for game days.

After a hard night full of work and a time-consuming journey, Swift was likely ready to do nothing but kick back and relax. What better way to do that than with a cold beer?