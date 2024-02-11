Everyone can breathe easy.

Taylor Swift has arrived in Vegas to watch her boyfriend play in Super Bowl LVIII. Whew!

She made it on Sunday afternoon after performing concerts in Japan, the NFL announced.

It was a subject of conversation for weeks now on whether, logistically, she could make it on time. But, thanks to the time difference between continents, all is good. Japan is 17 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone, so even though her show wrapped up Saturday night in Japan, it was more than enough time to fly across the pond into the States.

Japan assured us Taylor Swift would make it on time

THR reports a statement read, “The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII. Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

Before going to Vegas, she touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday.

As for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, he and his Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers. He has nothing but praise for his leading lady and newfound fame.

“Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life,” Kelce said of her. “It's been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and sports world. It's cool to experience that.”

So, along with the funny commercials, great matchup, and commentary, you'll surely see Taylor Swift rooting for her man.