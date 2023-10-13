Taylor Swift has been ever supportive of Travis Kelce since their dating rumors sparked. The pop sensation was present when the Kansas City Chiefs decimated the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. Kelce took the opportunity as her new romantic and started to light up Arrowhead Stadium. His monster first half clearly impressed the worldwide star who took the time off from her Eras Tour and movie to watch him play.

Taylor Swift was loving every second of the Chiefs' 13-to-nothing first half. Her reaction as tweeted by ESPN's Sportscenter says it all.

Travis Kelce has more yards in the first half (109) than the Broncos have as a team combined (76) The reaction in the suites:pic.twitter.com/TNZ2S7z6Yd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2023

Travis Kelce did not disappoint his new lover when she showed up against the Broncos. The Chiefs superstar played like his life and their relationship depended on it. His yard progression outmatched the defenders that were hounding him. He even got more yardage than every weapon that their opponents had. Kelce finished the first half with 109 yards all for himself. While the Russell Wilson-led offense just could not answer back. They only notched a total of 76 yards as a team.

As of the moment, the Chiefs have 328 total yards in the first minutes of the fourth quarter. This eclipses the Broncos who only gained 146 yards to this point of the game. Andy Reid's secondary may have also gotten a boost from the Eras Tour legend. They have only allowed the opponents' weapons to receive 44 passing yards. It is never too late for a comeback but beating a man on a mission to impress who has his whole squad behind him is going to be difficult.