The upcoming matchup between CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans against Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Divisional Round will be big. And the home side got a significant update involving one of their players in the secondary.

The Chiefs plan to activate cornerback Jaylen Watson from injury reserve and play him against the Texans, a source told ESPN's Jeff Fowler. He was sidelined due to a fractured ankle in late October.

“@ByNateTaylor first on Watson's expected return to starting lineup. Chiefs could monitor snaps depending how he's feeling/playing. But he's a go,” Fowler wrote.

Before the injury, Watson made six starts as he broke up six passes. In his absence, the Chiefs split duties between Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams as they paired with starting cornerback opposite Trent McDuffie.

Why CJ Stroud will have trouble against Chiefs' defense

It's a huge move for the Kansas City Chiefs to make before their matchup against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Head coach Andy Reid believes that Watson will make his impact known once he's out on the field, though he will be steady on the number of game reps he gives to the returning cornerback.

“He's worked tremendously hard to get himself to this point, first of all, and we will just see how that goes as far as the game reps and all that. But he sure has worked hard to get himself even to this point right here,” Reid said.

It will also mark the first time the Chiefs' defense will be fully healthy this season, as expressed by defensive end Charles Omenihu.

“This is going to be the first time everybody on the defense is healthy and playing,” Omenihu said Wednesday, per The Athletic. “It’s going to be good. … We’ll be ready to go.”

Putting Watson out on the field could spell trouble to CJ Stroud's plans, especially if he were to rely on star receiver Nico Collins to catch a lot of passes throughout the course of the game. Collins made seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card, meaning the Chiefs will use all the cards they have to contain him.

Fighting for a spot in the AFC Championship for the third consecutive year, the Chiefs will host the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.