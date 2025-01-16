The Houston Texans have moved on to the AFC Divisional round in the 2024-25 NFL playoffs, but they have a bigger task awaiting in the Kansas City Chiefs. CJ Stroud is ready for a redemption shot against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, after the Texans lost 27-19 on December 21.

“You definitely have to go back and see things that worked and things that didn’t work and I think that definitely helps playing them so recently,” Stroud said, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. “But they also have that advantage as well, so we still have to be able to have a new game plan and do things that are new. It definitely does help to see a familiar team again and they do a lot of great things. We didn’t really see a whole bunch of it, I think there are some exotic things so I wouldn’t be surprised if that stuff started to show up.

“It definitely does help that we have seen them not too long ago.”

Stroud remembers that the Texans were no slouch against Kansas City in their previous matchup, and they arguably could've had a different result if more went their way in the second half.

Texans' CJ Stroud could show his best self in Divisional round

It's goes without saying that the Texans have endured a share of setbacks this season. They lost their top offseason pickup in Stefon Diggs after just eight games, Nico Collins missed five regular-season games because of a hamstring injury suffered in Week 6, and Tank Dell to a serious leg injury against the Chiefs.

“You watch them growing up and dreaming of the moments to be sharing that field and be competing in those moments,” Stroud said. “So, I am very excited and ready to roll but you have to have a good week of preparation. But I am definitely exited for it.”

Ahead of Stroud's second consecutive career Divisional round appearance, the 23-year-old quarterback is eager to perform on the big stage. This time, hopefully with the victory.